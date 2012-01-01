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MITSUBISHI Pajero Sport Mileage

₹27.45 - 29.42 Lakhs*Last recorded price
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Variants Wise Mileage

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport price starts at ₹ 27.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mitsubishi Pajero Sport comes in 5 variants. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport's top variant is Pajero Sport Select Plus MT.
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Diesel
Automatic
Manual
5 Variants Available
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
2477 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹27.45 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport 2.5 MT
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹27.85 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport Limited Edition
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹28.13 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Alternatives

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 16.2-17.1 kmpl
Check OffersCompass MileagePajero SportvsCompass
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 15-16 kmpl
Check OffersMeridian MileagePajero SportvsMeridian
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2026

Hyundai Santa Fe 2026

27 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 25-28 kmpl
Alert Me When Launched Santa Fe 2026 DetailsView upcoming Cars
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 14.5-16.3 kmpl
Check OffersSafari MileagePajero SportvsSafari
Force Motors Urbania

Force Motors Urbania

30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs
Mileage: 11 kmpl
Check OffersUrbania MileagePajero SportvsUrbania
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Range: 420-530 km
Check OfferseMAX 7 RangePajero SportvseMAX 7

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pajero Sport.
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