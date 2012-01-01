MITSUBISHI Pajero Sport Mileage

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport price starts at ₹ 27.45 Lakhs
and goes up to ₹ 29.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
comes in 5 variants. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport's top variant is Pajero Sport Select Plus MT.
Filter variants by:
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Diesel
Automatic
Manual
5 Variants Available
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
2477 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹27.45 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport 2.5 MT
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹27.85 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport Limited Edition
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹28.13 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport Select Plus AT
2477 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹29.11 Lakhs*
Pajero Sport Pajero Sport Select Plus MT
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹29.42 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.