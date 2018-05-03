HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMINICountrymanOn Road Price in Hassan

MINI Countryman On Road Price in Hassan

1/35
2/35
3/35
4/35
5/35
View all Images
6/35
40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

MINI Countryman on Road Price in Delhi

MINI Countryman on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50.72 Lakhs. The on road price for MINI Countryman top variant goes up to Rs. 54.93 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

MINI Countryman Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Cooper S
₹50.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,50,000
RTO
8,34,190
Insurance
1,87,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hassan
50,72,321
EMI@1,09,024/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Cooper S JCW Inspired
₹54.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

MINI Countryman Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Cooper S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
677
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
14.34
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
12
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
165
Length
4299
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1583
Height
1557
Width
1822
Bootspace
450
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
47
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Carbon Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

MINI Countryman FAQs

Latest Cars

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
BMW XM
BMW XM2.6 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
BMW M340i
BMW M340i69.2 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport1.64 - 1.84 Cr Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Mahindra XUV400 EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV14 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
BMW X7 2023
BMW X7 20231.2 - 2 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
MG Hector Facelift
MG Hector Facelift25 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Citroen C3 EV
Citroen C3 EV9 - 13 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Blackbird
Tata Blackbird10 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details