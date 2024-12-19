HT Auto

MINI Countryman E Electric

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
MINI Countryman E Front Left Side
1/9
MINI Countryman E Front View
2/9
MINI Countryman E Rear Right Side
3/9
MINI Countryman E Rear View
4/9
MINI Countryman E Right Side View
5/9
MINI Countryman E Headlight
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
MINI Countryman E Key Specs
Battery Capacity66.45 kwh
Range462 km
View all Countryman E specs and features

Countryman E Electric Latest Updates

Countryman E is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Countryman E Electric (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 54.91 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Motor Performance: 201 bhp 250 Nm
  • Driving Range: 462 km
  • Bootspace: 460 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1
    • ...Read More

    MINI Countryman E Electric Price

    Electric
    ₹54.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    66.45 KWh, Lithium Ion
    462 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,90,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    54,90,500
    EMI@1,18,012/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    MINI Countryman E Electric Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    66.45 kWh, Lithium Ion
    Electric Motor
    1
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Driving Range
    462 km
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    201 bhp 250 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Front Tyres
    R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Rear Tyres
    R19
    Bootspace
    460 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    4445 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Width
    2069 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    8
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Optional
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Carbon Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    MINI Countryman E Electric EMI
    EMI1,06,211 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    49,41,450
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    49,41,450
    Interest Amount
    14,31,212
    Payable Amount
    63,72,662

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wagon R Price in Delhi
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago Price in Delhi
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Top Electric Cars

    View allPopular Electric Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular MINI Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  MINI Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Maserati Grecale

    Maserati Grecale

    1.31 - 2.05 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    MINI Cooper S

    MINI Cooper S

    44.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    72.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    MINI Countryman E

    MINI Countryman E

    54.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    66 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.5 - 18.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details