MINI Cooper JCW On Road Price in Hoshangabad

45.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Cooper JCW on Road Price in Delhi

MINI Cooper JCW on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 51.41 Lakhs.

MINI Cooper JCW Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hatchback
₹51.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,50,000
RTO
3,89,000
Insurance
2,01,964
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Hoshangabad)
51,41,464
EMI@1,10,510/mo
    Price related FAQs for MINI Cooper JCW in Hoshangabad

    The MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback is priced on the road at Rs 51,41,464 in Hoshangabad.
    In Hoshangabad, the RTO charges for the MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback will be Rs 3,89,000.
    The insurance Charges for the MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback in Hoshangabad is Rs 2,01,964.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MINI Cooper Jcw in Hoshangabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 45,50,000, RTO - Rs. 3,89,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,01,964, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MINI Cooper Jcw in ##cityName## is Rs. 51,41,464.
    Top model of MINI Cooper Jcw is MINI Hatchback and the on road price in Hoshangabad is Rs. 51,41,464.
    MINI Cooper Jcw's on-road price in Hoshangabad starts at Rs. 51,41,464 and rises to Rs. 51,41,464. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for base variant of MINI Cooper Jcw in Hoshangabad will be Rs. 1,04,250. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

