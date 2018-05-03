What is the on-road price of MINI Cooper Jcw in Baghpat? The MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback is priced on the road at Rs 52,32,464 in Baghpat.

What will be the RTO charges for MINI Cooper Jcw in Baghpat? In Baghpat, the RTO charges for the MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback will be Rs 4,80,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for MINI Cooper Jcw in Baghpat? The insurance Charges for the MINI Cooper Jcw Hatchback in Baghpat is Rs 2,01,964.

What is the detailed breakup of MINI Cooper Jcw in Baghpat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MINI Cooper Jcw in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 45,50,000, RTO - Rs. 4,80,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,01,964, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MINI Cooper Jcw in ##cityName## is Rs. 52,32,464.

