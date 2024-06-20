Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Cooper JCW is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper JCW Hatchback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 52.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Hatchback is 44 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Heater, Follow me home headlamps, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper and specs like:
