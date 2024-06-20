Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

MINI Cooper JCW Hatchback

1/3
2/3
3/3
52.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
MINI Cooper JCW Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper JCW specs and features

Cooper JCW Hatchback Latest Updates

Cooper JCW is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper JCW Hatchback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 52.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Petrol
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44
  • BootSpace: 211
    • Mileage of Hatchback is 17 kmpl....Read More

    MINI Cooper JCW Hatchback Price

    Hatchback
    ₹52.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    45,50,000
    RTO
    4,84,000
    Insurance
    2,06,912
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    52,41,412
    EMI@1,12,658/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    MINI Cooper JCW Hatchback Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Petrol
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    748
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    228 bhp
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Yes
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multiple control-arm rear axle
    Front Suspension
    Single joint spring-strut front axle
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R17
    Length
    3850
    Wheelbase
    2495
    Height
    1414
    Width
    1727
    Bootspace
    211
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    3
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MINI Cooper JCW Hatchback EMI
    EMI1,01,393 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    47,17,270
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    47,17,270
    Interest Amount
    13,66,282
    Payable Amount
    60,83,552

    MINI Cooper JCW Alternatives

    MINI Countryman

    MINI Countryman Cooper Shadow Edition

    40.5 - 49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Cooper JCW vs Countryman
    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

    38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Cooper JCW vs Cooper

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Swift Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Check EVA details
    View similar Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wagon R Price in Delhi
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
    Get Test Drive
    Tiago Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular MINI Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  MINI Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details