Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Cooper Convertible is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper Convertible S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 50.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission
Cooper Convertible is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper Convertible S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 50.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S is 44 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price