MINI Cooper Convertible On Road Price in Tadepallegudem

44 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Cooper Convertible on Road Price in Delhi

MINI Cooper Convertible on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50.71 Lakhs.

MINI Cooper Convertible Variant Wise Price List

S
₹50.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
44,00,000
4,69,000
2,01,127
500
50,70,627
EMI@1,08,988/mo
    Price related FAQs for MINI Cooper Convertible in Tadepallegudem

    The MINI Cooper Convertible S is priced on the road at Rs 50,70,627 in Tadepallegudem.
    In Tadepallegudem, the RTO charges for the MINI Cooper Convertible S will be Rs 4,69,000.
    The insurance Charges for the MINI Cooper Convertible S in Tadepallegudem is Rs 2,01,127.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MINI Cooper Convertible in Tadepallegudem: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 44,00,000, RTO - Rs. 4,69,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,01,127, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MINI Cooper Convertible in ##cityName## is Rs. 50,70,627.
    The top model of the MINI Cooper Convertible is the MINI S, which costs Rs. 50,70,627 on the road in Tadepallegudem.
    MINI Cooper Convertible's on-road price in Tadepallegudem starts at Rs. 50,70,627 and rises to Rs. 50,70,627. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for base variant of MINI Cooper Convertible in Tadepallegudem will be Rs. 1,02,814. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

