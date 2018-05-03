HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMINICooperOn Road Price in Parbhani

MINI Cooper On Road Price in Parbhani

1/1
38 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Cooper on Road Price in Delhi

MINI Cooper on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 47.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MINI Cooper dealers and showrooms ...Read More

MINI Cooper Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3 Door Hatchback
₹47.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,00,000
RTO
7,85,000
Insurance
1,77,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Parbhani)
47,63,490
EMI@1,02,386/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW

Trending MINI Cars

  • Popular
    View all MINI Cars

    Price related FAQs for MINI Cooper in Parbhani

    The on-road price of MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback in Parbhani is Rs 47,63,490.
    In Parbhani, the RTO charges for the MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback will be Rs 7,85,000.
    The MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback's insurance charges in Parbhani are Rs 1,77,990.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the MINI Cooper base variant in Parbhani: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 38,00,000, RTO - Rs. 7,85,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,77,990, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the MINI Cooper in ##cityName## is Rs. 47,63,490.
    Top model of MINI Cooper is MINI 3 Door Hatchback and the on road price in Parbhani is Rs. 47,63,490.
    MINI Cooper on-road price in Parbhani starts at Rs. 47,63,490 and goes up to Rs. 47,63,490. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of MINI Cooper in Parbhani will be Rs. 96,586. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

    Latest Cars

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details