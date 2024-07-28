MINI Cooper S on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 49.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MINI Cooper S on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 49.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MINI Cooper S dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. MINI Cooper S on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MINI Cooper S is mainly compared to MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 40.5 Lakhs in Surat, MINI Cooper which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Surat and Lexus LBX starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price MINI Cooper S STD ₹ 49.00 Lakhs