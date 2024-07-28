MINI Cooper S on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 49.55 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 49.55 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
MINI Cooper S on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the MINI Cooper S is mainly compared to MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 40.5 Lakhs in Chandigarh, MINI Cooper which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Chandigarh and Lexus LBX starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price MINI Cooper S STD ₹ 49.55 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price