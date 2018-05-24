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MINI
Cooper S Convertible Ocean Wave Green Colour
₹58.5 - 61.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
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Cooper S Convertible Ocean Wave Green Colour
Ocean wave green
MINI Cooper S Convertible Images
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