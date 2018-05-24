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MINI Cooper S Convertible British Racing Green Colour

₹58.5 - 61.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Cooper S Convertible British Racing Green Colour

British Racing Green
Chili Red
Sunny Side Yellow
Ocean Wave Green
British racing green

MINI Cooper S Convertible Images

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