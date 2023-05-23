Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mini clubman comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The clubman measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A four-seat model, Mini clubman sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mini clubman price starts at ₹ 41.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 41.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mini clubman comes in 2 variants. Mini clubman top variant price is ₹ 41.9 Lakhs.
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cooper S
₹41.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
