Mini clubman

41.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Mini clubman is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Mini clubman Specs

Mini clubman comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The clubman measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm.

Mini clubman Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Cooper S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine
Driving Range
616 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Kerb Weight
1220 kg
Height
1414 mm
Width
1727 mm
Length
3850 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
211 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
-
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
-
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mini clubman Alternatives

MINI Countryman

MINI Countryman

40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs
clubman vs Countryman
clubman vs Countryman
MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper

38 Lakhs Onwards
clubman vs Cooper
clubman vs Cooper

Mini clubman News

A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk. Details here
23 May 2023
Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
20 Jul 2023
The new Mini Cooper EV comes with a design that is significantly updated compared to the current model, but the signature styling elements are there.
New Mini Cooper EV’s cabin revealed, looks more digitised with signature design
20 Jul 2023
The 118-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been developed by NHAI at a total cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,480 crore.
NHAI begins safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after 100 deaths in over 500 accidents in 5 months
19 Jul 2023
The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.
Mini India hikes Cooper range price by up to 1.60 lakh, delists Convertible and JCW models
8 Jun 2023
Mini clubman Variants & Price List

Mini clubman price starts at ₹ 41.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 41.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mini clubman comes in 2 variants. Mini clubman top variant price is ₹ 41.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Clubman Cooper S
41.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cooper S
41.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
