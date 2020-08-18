Mini 5-DOOR

Mini 5-door (HT Auto photo)
₹ 36 Lakhs* Onwards

Mileage 20.7 kmpl
Engine 1,496 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Cooper D (Diesel) -, 1496 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 36 Lakhs

HT verdict on 5-DOOR

The Mini 5-DOOR is almost like the Mini 3-DOOR except for the inclusion of more doors and seats, of course. Rest, it features a plethora of comfort and convenience features which isn't a surprise, it being a MINI. It runs on a 1.5-litre petrol engine.
