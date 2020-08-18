Roof and Mirror Caps in Black Roof and Mirror Caps in White Roof and Mirror Caps in Melting Silver Roof and Mirror Caps in Body Colour White Direction Indicator Lights Chrome Plated Exhaust Tailpipe Finisher, Left Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheels Optional - Light Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Black, Silver, Tentacle Spoke Silver, Roulette Spoke Two-Tone and Cone Spoke White Optional Engine Compartment Lid Stripes White Or Engine Compartment Lid Stripes Black Optional Adaptive LED Lights with Matrix Function Comfort Access System Interior and Exterior Mirrors Automatically Dipping LED Union Jack Rear Lights

On Board Computer Lights Package Smoker's Package Floor Mats in Velour Storage Compartment Package Upholstery Leatherette Carbon Black Interior Colour Carbon Black Or Satellite Grey Colour Line Carbon Black Or Satellite Grey Or Malt Brown Or Glowing Red Interior Surface, Hazy Grey Or Dark Silver Or Piano Black Upholstery Optional - Leather Lounge Satellite Grey Carbon Black, Leather Chester Malt Brown Black, Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black Carbon Black, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Carbon Black Interior Equipment Chrome Line Interior, JCW Sport Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, MINI Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloy

The Mini 5-DOOR is almost like the Mini 3-DOOR except for the inclusion of more doors and seats, of course. Rest, it features a plethora of comfort and convenience features which isn't a surprise, it being a MINI. It runs on a 1.5-litre petrol engine.