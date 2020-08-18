Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
On Board Computer Lights Package Smoker's Package Floor Mats in Velour Storage Compartment Package Upholstery Leatherette Carbon Black Interior Colour Carbon Black Or Satellite Grey Colour Line Carbon Black Or Satellite Grey Or Malt Brown Or Glowing Red Interior Surface, Hazy Grey Or Dark Silver Or Piano Black Upholstery Optional - Leather Lounge Satellite Grey Carbon Black, Leather Chester Malt Brown Black, Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black Carbon Black, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Carbon Black Interior Equipment Chrome Line Interior, JCW Sport Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, MINI Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloy
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional
Advance Safety Features
Warning Triangle With First Aid Kit Cornering Brake Control Runflat Indicator Park Distance Control Rear Optional Park Distance Control Front & Rear With Park Assistant Package MINI Head Up Display
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
195/55 R16,195/55 R16
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Roof and Mirror Caps in Black Roof and Mirror Caps in White Roof and Mirror Caps in Melting Silver Roof and Mirror Caps in Body Colour White Direction Indicator Lights Chrome Plated Exhaust Tailpipe Finisher, Left Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheels Optional - Light Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Black, Silver, Tentacle Spoke Silver, Roulette Spoke Two-Tone and Cone Spoke White Optional Engine Compartment Lid Stripes White Or Engine Compartment Lid Stripes Black Optional Adaptive LED Lights with Matrix Function Comfort Access System Interior and Exterior Mirrors Automatically Dipping LED Union Jack Rear Lights
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Navigation System
Optional
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes