Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
On Board Computer Sport Seats Smoker's Package Lights Package MINI Excitement Pack Floor Mats in Velour Storage Compartment Package Upholstery Leatherette Carbon Black Carbon Black Interior Colour Carbon Black Or Satellite Grey Colour Line Carbon Black, Satellite Grey, Malt Brown Or Glowing Red Interior Surface Black Checkered, Piano Black Or Dark Silver Upholstery Optional Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black Carbon Black, Leather Lounge Satellite Grey Carbon Black, Leather Chester Malt Brown Black, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Carbon Black and JCW Sport Seats Interior Equipment Optional Chrome Line Interior, Headliner Anthracite, MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheel, JCW Sport Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, MINI Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloy
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional
Advance Safety Features
Park Distance Control (PDC Rear) Optional Park Distance Control (Front and Rear) with Park Assistant Package Runflat Indicator Cornering Brake Control Warning Triangle with First Aid Kit
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Roof and Mirror Caps in Body Colour, Black & White White Direction Indicator Lights Chrome Plated Double Exhaust Tailpipe Finisher, Centre Exterior Mirror Package Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheel Optional Cosmos Spoke Black, Cosmos Spoke Silver, Tentacle Spoke Silver Or Cone Spoke White Exterior Equipment Optional Engine Compartment Lid Stripes White and Black, Piano Black Exterior, Chrome Line Exterior, John Cooper Works Rear Spoiler, Adaptive LED Lights with Matrix Function and Comfort Access System Optional Interior and Exterior Mirrors Automatically Dipping LED Union Jack Rear Lights
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Navigation System
Optional
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes