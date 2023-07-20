MG ZS EV Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG ZS EV comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The ZS EV measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,581 mm. A five-seat model, MG ZS EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG ZS EV price starts at ₹ 23.38 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 27.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG ZS EV comes in 2 variants. MG ZS EV top variant price is ₹ 25.88 Lakhs.
₹21.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹25.88 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
