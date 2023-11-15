MG ZS EV on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 24.53 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 28.59 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. MG ZS EV on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 24.53 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 28.59 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. The lowest price model is MG ZS EV Excite and the most priced model is MG ZS EV Exclusive. Visit your nearest MG ZS EV dealers and showrooms in Una Himachal Pradesh for best offers. MG ZS EV on road price breakup in Una Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price MG ZS EV Excite ₹ 24.53 Lakhs MG ZS EV Exclusive ₹ 28.59 Lakhs