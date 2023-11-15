HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMGZS EVOn Road Price in Bijnor

MG ZS EV On Road Price in Bijnor

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
23.38 - 27.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

ZS EV on Road Price in Bijnor

MG ZS EV on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 24.46 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 28.52 Lakhs in Bijnor. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
MG ZS EV Excite₹ 24.46 Lakhs
MG ZS EV Exclusive₹ 28.52 Lakhs
...Read More

MG ZS EV Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Excite
₹24.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
140 Kmph
461 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,38,000
RTO
95,969
Insurance
12,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Bijnor)
24,46,469
EMI@52,584/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Exclusive
₹28.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
50 Mins Fast Charging Hrs
140 Kmph
461 Km
View breakup

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  MG Cars

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  MG Cars

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details