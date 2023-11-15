Saved Articles

HT Auto

MG ZS EV Exclusive

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
6/16
28.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG ZS EV Key Specs
Max Speed140 Kmph
Range461 Km
Charging Time50 Mins Fast Charging
ZS EV Exclusive Latest Updates

ZS EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of ZS EV Exclusive (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 28.59 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 448 litres
    MG ZS EV Exclusive Price

    Exclusive
    ₹28.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    50 Mins Fast Charging Hrs
    140 Kmph
    461 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    27,29,800
    RTO
    1,12,799
    Insurance
    16,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,59,099
    EMI@61,453/mo
    MG ZS EV Exclusive Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    174 bhp 280 Nm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Battery
    Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Battery Charging
    50 Mins Fast Charging
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Range
    461 km
    Max Speed
    140 kmph
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Width
    1809 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Wheelbase
    2581 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    448 litres
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooloed Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    150000
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    USB Compatibility
    YES
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Straeming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    MG ZS EV Exclusive EMI
    EMI55,308 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,73,189
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,73,189
    Interest Amount
    7,45,283
    Payable Amount
    33,18,472

    MG ZS EV other Variants

    Excite
    ₹24.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    140 Kmph
    461 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,38,000
    RTO
    98,380
    Insurance
    16,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,52,880
    EMI@52,722/mo
    MG ZS EV Alternatives

    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV Exclusive

    21 - 24.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    ZS EV vs ZS EV
    Hyundai Kona Electric

    Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone

    23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    ZS EV vs Kona Electri...

