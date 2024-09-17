HT Auto

MG ZS EV EverGreen

MG ZS EV Front Left Side
1/26
MG ZS EV Front View
2/26
MG ZS EV Grille
3/26
MG ZS EV Headlight
4/26
MG ZS EV Left Side View
5/26
MG ZS EV Door Handle
6/26
25.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG ZS EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity50.3 kwh
Range461 Km
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
View all ZS EV specs and features

ZS EV EverGreen Latest Updates

ZS EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of ZS EV EverGreen (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.31 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Motor Performance: 174 bhp 280 Nm
  • Driving Range: 461 Km
  • Bootspace: 448 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    ...Read More

    MG ZS EV EverGreen Price

    EverGreen
    ₹25.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    50.3 KWh
    461 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,18,000
    RTO
    11,300
    Insurance
    1,01,324
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,31,124
    EMI@54,404/mo
    MG ZS EV EverGreen Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    50.3 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    461 Km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    174 bhp 280 Nm
    Charging Time
    9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Length
    4323 mm
    Wheelbase
    2585 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Bootspace
    448 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    150000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.11 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ivory
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    MG ZS EV EverGreen EMI
    EMI48,963 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,78,011
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,78,011
    Interest Amount
    6,59,789
    Payable Amount
    29,37,800

    View all
    View all  MG Cars

