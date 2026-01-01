hamburger icon
MG ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory
ZS EVPriceRangeSpecifications
MG ZS EV Front Left Side
1/26
MG ZS EV Front View
2/26
MG ZS EV Grille
3/26
MG ZS EV Headlight
4/26
MG ZS EV Left Side View
5/26
MG ZS EV Door Handle
6/26

MG ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

21.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Prices

The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory, featuring a 50.3 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 461 km, is priced at ₹21.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Range

The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory delivers a claimed single-charge range of 461 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Colours

The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Green With Black Roof, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Starry Black.

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Battery & Range

The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack that allows for 461 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger). The motor makes 129 kW.

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Specs & Features

The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Air Purifier, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

MG ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Price

ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,073
EMI@46,299/mo
MG ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds
Driving Range
461 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Motor Power
129 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp, 280 Nm
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm
Height
1649 mm
Width
1809 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Dark Grey, Iconic Ivory
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
MG ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory EMI
EMI41,669 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,38,665
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,38,665
Interest Amount
5,61,503
Payable Amount
25,00,168

MG ZS EV other Variants

ZS EV Executive

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,043
EMI@40,710/mo
ZS EV Excite Pro

₹19.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
80,413
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,46,713
EMI@41,842/mo
ZS EV Exclusive Plus

₹20.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,50,393
EMI@44,071/mo
ZS EV 100-Year Edition

₹20.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,50,393
EMI@44,071/mo
ZS EV Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

₹20.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,50,393
EMI@44,071/mo
ZS EV Essence

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,49,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,073
EMI@46,299/mo
