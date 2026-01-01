The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory, featuring a 50.3 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 461 km, is priced at ₹21.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory delivers a claimed single-charge range of 461 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Green With Black Roof, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Starry Black.
The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack that allows for 461 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger). The motor makes 129 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The ZS EV Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Air Purifier, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.