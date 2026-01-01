The ZS EV 100-Year Edition, featuring a 50.3 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 461 km, is priced at ₹20.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The ZS EV 100-Year Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 461 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ZS EV 100-Year Edition is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Green With Black Roof, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Starry Black.
The ZS EV 100-Year Edition is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack that allows for 461 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger). The motor makes 129 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ZS EV 100-Year Edition include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The ZS EV 100-Year Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.