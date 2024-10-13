HT Auto

MG Windsor EV On Road Price in Goa

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
MG Windsor EV Front Left Side
1/20
MG Windsor EV Left Side View
2/20
MG Windsor EV Door Handle
3/20
MG Windsor EV Exterior Image
4/20
MG Windsor EV Grille
5/20
MG Windsor EV Headlight
View all Images
6/20
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Goa
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Windsor EV Price in Goa

MG Windsor EV on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 14.19 Lakhs. The on road price for MG Windsor EV top variant goes up to Rs. 16.30 Lakhs in Goa. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
MG Windsor EV Excite₹ 14.19 Lakhs
MG Windsor EV Exclusive₹ 15.22 Lakhs
MG Windsor EV Essence₹ 16.30 Lakhs
...Read More

MG Windsor EV Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Excite
₹14.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
38 KWh
331 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,800
RTO
8,000
Insurance
60,620
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
14,18,920
EMI@30,498/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Exclusive
₹15.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
38 KWh
331 Km
View breakup
Essence
₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
38 KWh
331 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  MG Cars

MG Windsor EV News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 12: MG Windsor EV & Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin, new Jeep Meridian bookings commenced
13 Oct 2024
The MG Windsor EV is the latest offering to reach customer homes on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra
MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra
12 Oct 2024
MG Windsor EV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is also offering the EV with battery rental scheme which brings down its price to just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Windsor EV garners more than 15,000 bookings on first day
4 Oct 2024
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV.
MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?
3 Oct 2024
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.
MG Windsor EV bookings will start from tomorrow: Things you should know
2 Oct 2024
View all
 MG Windsor EV News

MG Windsor EV Videos

JSW MG Motor has launched the Windsor EV, its third electric car in India, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). One can also drive home the EV at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh by opting for its unique battery on rent scheme which offers payment against distance driven.
MG Windsor EV review: India’s first electric car with battery on rent
23 Sept 2024
The Cloud EV showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show is manufactured by Chinese EV maker Wuling. This model is expected to be introduced in India under the JSW MG Motor brand with a different name in coming days.
Exclusive first look: India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV unveiled
17 Jul 2024
MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car in India for the first time ever while revealing its plan to step up EV offensive in India. The carmaker, now under new stakeholder JSW Group, aims to grab 33 per cent of the EV segment share.
Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
20 Mar 2024
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

MG Windsor EV FAQs

The on-road price of MG Windsor EV Essence in Goa is Rs. 16.30 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for MG Windsor EV Essence in Goa amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for MG Windsor EV in Goa is Rs. 28,771.
The insurance charges for MG Windsor EV Essence in Goa are Rs. 67,774, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for MG Windsor EV Essence in Goa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 15.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 12,000, insurance - Rs. 67,774, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 16.30 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seagull

BYD Seagull

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details