The Windsor EV Excite, featuring a 38 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 331 km, is priced at ₹14.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Windsor EV Excite delivers a claimed single-charge range of 331 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Windsor EV Excite is available in 4 colour options: Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black, Turquoise Green.
The Windsor EV Excite is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that allows for 331 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes (7.4 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 200 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Windsor EV Excite include the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.
The Windsor EV Excite has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.