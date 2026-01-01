hamburger icon
MG Windsor EV Front Left Side
MG Windsor EV Left Side View
MG Windsor EV Door Handle
MG Windsor EV Exterior Image
MG Windsor EV Grille
MG Windsor EV Headlight
MG Windsor EV Excite

4.5 out of 5
14.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Windsor EV Excite

Windsor EV Excite Prices

The Windsor EV Excite, featuring a 38 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 331 km, is priced at ₹14.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Windsor EV Excite Range

The Windsor EV Excite delivers a claimed single-charge range of 331 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Windsor EV Excite Colours

The Windsor EV Excite is available in 4 colour options: Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black, Turquoise Green.

Windsor EV Excite Battery & Range

The Windsor EV Excite is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that allows for 331 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes (7.4 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 200 Nm of torque.

Windsor EV Excite vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Windsor EV Excite include the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.

Windsor EV Excite Specs & Features

The Windsor EV Excite has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.

MG Windsor EV Excite Price

Windsor EV Excite

₹14.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,800
RTO
10,330
Insurance
73,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,84,135
EMI@31,900/mo
MG Windsor EV Excite Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
38 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
331 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp @ 200 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes (7.4 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4295 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1677 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
604 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 8 years or 160,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Front
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Royal Touch Gold
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
EMI28,710 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,35,721
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,35,721
Interest Amount
3,86,870
Payable Amount
17,22,591

Windsor EV Exclusive

₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,04,800
RTO
10,330
Insurance
67,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,83,346
EMI@34,032/mo
Windsor EV Essence

₹16.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,14,800
RTO
10,330
Insurance
71,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,97,394
EMI@36,484/mo
Windsor EV Exclusive Pro

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,24,800
RTO
10,330
Insurance
75,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,11,443
EMI@38,935/mo
Windsor EV Essence Pro

₹19.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,31,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
79,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,27,221
EMI@41,423/mo
