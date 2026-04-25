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MG Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
52.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MG Majestor Key Specs
Engine1996 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Majestor specs and features

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Prices

The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT, equipped with a 2.0 Twin Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹52.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Mileage

All variants of the Majestor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Colours

The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT is available in 4 colour options: Concrete Grey, Metal Ash, Metal Black, Pearl White.

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Engine and Transmission

The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT is powered by a 1996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque.

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Majestor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Specs & Features

The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Home-to-Car Connectivity and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

MG Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Price

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT

₹52.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,99,000
RTO
5,91,375
Insurance
2,04,945
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,95,820
EMI@1,13,828/mo
Add to Compare
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MG Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Twin Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
478.5 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
212 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
265 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Independent Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral suspension
Rear Tyres
265 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5046 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm
Height
2016 mm
Width
1870 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Sport, Normal, Eco
Drive Modes Count
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Crawl Control
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MG Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT EMI
EMI1,02,445 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,66,238
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,66,238
Interest Amount
13,80,465
Payable Amount
61,46,703

MG Majestor other Variants

Majestor Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 2WD AT

₹ 50.69 Lakhs*Expected Price

Majestor Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 2WD AT

₹48.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,49,000
RTO
5,60,125
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,38,648
EMI@1,04,001/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 2WD AT

₹50.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,49,000
RTO
5,60,125
Insurance
1,95,305
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,04,930
EMI@1,07,575/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Majestor Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs
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Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
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Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

42.92 - 48.29 Lakhs
MajestorvsFortuner Legender
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

27.99 - 40.39 Lakhs
+1
MajestorvsSorento

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