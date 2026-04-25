|Engine
|1996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT, equipped with a 2.0 Twin Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹52.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Majestor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT is available in 4 colour options: Concrete Grey, Metal Ash, Metal Black, Pearl White.
The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT is powered by a 1996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque.
In the Majestor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.
The Majestor Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD AT has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Home-to-Car Connectivity and Keyless Start/ Button Start.