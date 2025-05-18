MajestorUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
MG Majestor

Exp. Launch on 18 May 2025

5.0
1 Opinion
₹40 - 45 Lakhs*Expected price
Majestor Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 cc

Majestor: 1996.0 cc

MG Majestor Latest Update

Majestor Launch Date

The MG Majestor is expected to launch on 18th May 2025.

Majestor Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price

MG Majestor Images

MG Majestor Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque373-478 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1996 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

MG Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Mg Patparganj
Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Delhi Patparganj
Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, Near EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 7942531131
Mg Delhi West Shivaji Marg
Plot No 31, Najafgarh Road, Shivaji Marg,Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Lajpat Nagar
A-14, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar- IV, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Delhi North Prashant Vihar
A1/1, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Main Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
+91 - 7428384888
Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar
No A/14, Amar Colony, Main Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, Lajpat Nagar 4 Opposite Jagdish Store, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7942531098
Popular MG Cars

MG Majestor User Opinions & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Opinions
Beast look
The car looks stylish and bold. The new MG Majestor has a lot of features and its exterior is like a big SUV.By: Vansh (Feb 1, 2025)
