Majestor Launch Date

The MG Majestor is expected to launch on 18th May 2025.

Majestor Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹40 - 45 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The MG Majestor is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1996 cc

Transmission: Automatic

FuelType: Diesel

Majestor Rivals

MG Gloster, Citroen C5 Aircross, Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner Legender and Toyota Fortuner are sought to be the major rivals to MG Majestor.