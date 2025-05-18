Majestor Launch Date
The MG Majestor is expected to launch on 18th May 2025.
Majestor Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price
Majestor Launch Date
The MG Majestor is expected to launch on 18th May 2025.
Majestor Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹40 - 45 Lakhs*.
Specs and Features
The MG Majestor is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Majestor Rivals
MG Gloster, Citroen C5 Aircross, Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner Legender and Toyota Fortuner are sought to be the major rivals to MG Majestor.