Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
4 out of 5
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6
4 out of 5
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
MG
Hector Plus
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT 7-STR
₹16.33 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹13,96,800
RTO
₹1,72,518
Insurance
₹62,786
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Boisar
₹16,32,604
EMI@35,091/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Style 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT 7-STR
₹18.56 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Super 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT 7-STR
₹18.06 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Super 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT 7-STR
₹19.85 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
MG
Hector Plus
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT 7-STR
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
192
Length
4720
Wheelbase
2750
Height
1760
Width
1835
Capacity
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MG Hector Plus FAQs
What is the on-road price of MG Hector Plus in Boisar?
What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector Plus in Boisar?
What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector Plus in Boisar?
What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector Plus in Boisar?
What is the on-road price of MG Hector Plus Top Model?
What is the on road price of MG Hector Plus?
What is the EMI for MG Hector Plus in Boisar?
Is MG Hector Plus better than Hector?
What is the mileage of MG Hector Plus?
Which model of MG Hector Plus is best?
What is the fuel tank capacity of MG Hector Plus?
