Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 20.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionHector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 20.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: