Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 23.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 23.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 587 litres ...Read MoreRead Less