MG Hector On Road Price in Navi Mumbai

17.61 - 26.23 Lakhs*
Navi Mumbai
Hector Price in Navi Mumbai

MG Hector on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 17.61 Lakhs. The on road price for MG Hector top variant goes up to Rs. 20.09 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai. MG Hector comes with a choice of 1451 cc

VariantsOn-Road Price
MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT₹ 17.61 Lakhs
MG Hector Shine 1.5 Turbo MT₹ 19.11 Lakhs
MG Hector Smart EX MT₹ 20.09 Lakhs
MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT₹ 20.09 Lakhs
MG Hector Variant Wise Price List in Navi Mumbai

Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹17.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,800
RTO
1,91,735
Insurance
69,219
Shine 1.5 Turbo MT
₹19.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart EX MT
₹20.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT
₹20.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
MG Hector News

File photo of MG Comet EV.
MG Motor India revises prices of its Comet EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor models
2 Feb 2024
MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
8 Dec 2023
MG Motor India will increase the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor among other cars from January next year.
Hector, Gloster, Astor to cost more from New Year as MG Motor announces price hike
4 Dec 2023
MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
23 Nov 2023
MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. It is offered with three engine options, including a 2.0-litre diesel unit.
MG Hector diesel has better resale value than Creta, Seltos, XUV700, XUV300 and Harrier SUVs: Study
21 Sept 2023
MG Hector Videos

MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
MG Hector 2023: First Look
8 Jan 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
MG Hector FAQs

The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Navi Mumbai is Rs 17,61,254.
The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 1,91,735 in Navi Mumbai.
The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Navi Mumbai is Rs 69,219.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Navi Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 1,91,735, Insurance - Rs. 69,219, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 17,61,254 .
Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 20,08,767.
The on-road price of MG Hector in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 17,61,254 and goes upto Rs. 20,08,767. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the MG Hector in Navi Mumbai will be Rs. 35,712. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

