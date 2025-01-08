HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMGHector100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT

MG Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT

4 out of 5
MG Hector Front Left Side
MG Hector Front Right Side
MG Hector Front View
MG Hector Front Right View
MG Hector Grille
MG Hector Wheel
4 out of 5
24.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Hector specs and features

Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT Latest Updates

Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 24 variants. The price of Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 24.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 587 litres
    MG Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT Price

    100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹24.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,70,800
    RTO
    2,33,080
    Insurance
    93,914
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,98,294
    EMI@53,698/mo
    MG Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Engine Type
    1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mcpherson Strut + Coil Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18

    Capacity

    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    587 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres

    Dimensions & Weight

    Length
    4699 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Width
    1835 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest

    Instrumentation

    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Front and Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No

    Storage

    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes

    Lighting

    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes

    Telematics

    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes

    Safety

    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    MG Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT EMI
    EMI48,328 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,48,464
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,48,464
    Interest Amount
    6,51,232
    Payable Amount
    28,99,696

    MG Hector other Variants

    Style 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,99,800
    RTO
    1,51,980
    Insurance
    65,539
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,17,819
    EMI@34,773/mo
    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹18.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹20.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹20.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Shine Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹21.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹21.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Select Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

    ₹23.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹24.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone

    ₹23.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone

    ₹24.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹24.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹24.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹25.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone

    ₹25.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹26.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹26.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    100-Year Edition 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹26.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone

    ₹26.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

    ₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT

    ₹26.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone

    ₹26.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
