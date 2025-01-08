Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 24 variants. The price of Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 24.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionHector is a 5 seater Suv which has 24 variants. The price of Hector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 24.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
BootSpace: 587 litres
MGHector 100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT Price
100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT
₹24.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹21,70,800
RTO
₹2,33,080
Insurance
₹93,914
