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MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Prices

The Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR, featuring a 69.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 517 km, is priced at ₹20.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Range

The Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 517 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Colours

The Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Khaki Green With Mono Black Roof, Starry Black, Pearl White.

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Battery & Range

The Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 517 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 35 Minutes. The motor makes 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque.

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Specs & Features

The Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App, Alexa Compatibility and Smart Drive Information.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Price

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR

₹20.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,67,809
EMI@44,445/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
V2L & V2V Compatible
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp (150 kW)
Emission Standard
Zero Emission (EV)
Battery Type
High Voltage Lithium-Ion (Magic Battery)
Charging Time
35 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery Capacity
69.2 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.2 Seconds
Driving Range
517 km
Motor Power
150 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
150 kW / 310 Nm
Engine
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
T145/70 R17
Front Tyres
225/55 R18
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Independent
Rear Tyres
225/55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 (5S) / 3 (7S)
Bootspace
604L (5S) / 192L (7S)
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
230 mm
Length
4745 mm
Wheelbase
2810 mm
Height
1770 mm
Width
1850 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes (I-Call)
Emergency Call Button
Yes (E-Call)
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes (Jio Fiber)
Phone app
i-SMART App
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Not Applicable (EV Start/Stop)
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt Adjustable
Air Purifier
PM 2.5 Filter
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes (Driver & Co-Driver)
Parking Assist
Yes (Reverse Camera)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual IRVM
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
4
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes (2nd Row)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes (PRND Drive Mode)
Instrument Cluster
22.3 cm (8.8 inch) Digital MID
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Manual Front Seats

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Yes (Side Body Cladding)
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Not Applicable (EV)
Roof Mounted Antenna
Glass Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Yes (Power Adjustable)
One Touch -Down
Yes (Driver side)
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Colored
Interior Door Handles
Standard
Door Pockets
Yes (Front & Rear with Bottle Holder)
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Power Adjustable & Foldable
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes (With Washer)
Boot-lid Opener
Manual Push

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes (for 7S)

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Mono (Blue)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited (First Owner Private)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime (First Owner Private)

Off Road Capabilities

Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
i-SMART 3.0
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
32.5 cm (12.8 inch)
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes (Live Maps)
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes (Front USB-A + Fast USB-C)
Display
Touchscreen Infotainment
Voice Command
Yes (Gen AI Voice Assistant)

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes (E-Call / I-Call)

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes (Impact Sensing Auto Unlock / Emergency Flash)
Airbags
6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side & Curtain)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes (ISOFIX)
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes (All Seats)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Built with High Strength Steel)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes (Direct)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
50:50 Split (7S)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2nd Row Recline (60:40 Split)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 Split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric / Standard
Interiors
Desert Squadron Theme (Almond Brown & Carbon Black)
Driver Armrest
Yes (Leather Wrapped with Storage)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Not Applicable (Shift-by-wire)
Rear Armrest
Yes (with Cup Holders)
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench Foldable
Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual Adjustment
Split Rear Seat
Yes (60:40 Split)
Interior Colours
Almond Brown & Carbon Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench with Recline
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
None
Head-rests
Height Adjustable (All Rows)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Manual Adjustment
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR EMI
EMI40,001 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,61,028
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,61,028
Interest Amount
5,39,017
Payable Amount
24,00,045

MG Hector Tomahawk EV other Variants

Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR

₹23.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,11,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,27,449
EMI@50,026/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR

₹24.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,806
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,31,306
EMI@52,258/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,734
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,83,234
EMI@53,374/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Alternatives

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