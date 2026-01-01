The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR, featuring a 69.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 517 km, is priced at ₹24.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 517 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Khaki Green With Mono Black Roof, Starry Black, Pearl White.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 517 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 35 Minutes. The motor makes 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App, Alexa Compatibility and Auto Crash Alert.