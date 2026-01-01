hamburger icon
MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR

21.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Plus Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Mileage12.34 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Hector Plus specs and features

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Prices

The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹21.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Hector Plus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Colours

The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm of torque.

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hector Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Specs & Features

The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Price

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
82,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,43,839
EMI@46,079/mo
MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.34 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
587 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4699 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1760 mm
Width
1835 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Oak White & Balck
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR EMI
EMI41,472 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,29,455
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,29,455
Interest Amount
5,58,836
Payable Amount
24,88,291

MG Hector Plus other Variants

Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR

₹19.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,000
RTO
1,88,900
Insurance
77,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,96,055
EMI@42,903/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hector Plus Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,151
EMI@48,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Hector Plus Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsGrand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.95 - 19.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsThar ROXX
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsCreta N Line
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.79 - 20.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector PlusvsCreta

view all specs and features

