|Engine
|1451 cc
|Mileage
|12.34 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹21.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector Plus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Hector Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.