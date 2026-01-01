|Engine
|1451 cc
|Mileage
|13.79 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector Plus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.79 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Hector Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.