MG Hector [2023-2025] Specifications

MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in fourteen petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.34-15.58 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Hector [2023-2025] measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A five-seat model, MG Hector [2023-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less