MG Hector [2023-2025] Specifications

MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in fourteen petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.34-15.58 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Hector [2023-2025] measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A five-seat model, MG Hector [2023-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Hector [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in 22 variants. MG Hector [2023-2025]'s top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
Hector [2023-2025] Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹17.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹17.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹17.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹17.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹18.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹18.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
₹18.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹18.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
₹19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Snowstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Blackstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
₹19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Snowstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹20.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹20.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular MG Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026