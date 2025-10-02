hamburger icon
Hector [2023-2025]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
MG Hector [2023-2025] Front Right Side
1/19
MG Hector [2023-2025] Front Right View
2/19
MG Hector [2023-2025] Front View
3/19
MG Hector [2023-2025] Grille
4/19
MG Hector [2023-2025] Rear Wiper
5/19

MG Hector [2023-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14 - 20.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
MG Hector [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

MG Hector [2023-2025] Specs

MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in fourteen petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.34-15.58 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More

MG Hector [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.34 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
587 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4699 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1760 mm
Width
1835 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Oak White & Balck
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

MG Hector [2023-2025] Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector Specs
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.29 - 19.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector Plus Specs
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand Vitara Specs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thar ROXX Specs
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Creta N Line Specs

MG Hector [2023-2025] Related News

View all
 MG Hector [2023-2025] Related News

MG Hector [2023-2025] Variants & Price List

MG Hector [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in 22 variants. MG Hector [2023-2025]'s top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hector [2023-2025] Style 1.5 Turbo MT
14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
15.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
16.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
16.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
17.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
17.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
17.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
17.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
18.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
18.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
18.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
18.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Snowstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Blackstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Sharp Pro Snowstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
20.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector [2023-2025] Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
20.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  MG Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details