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MG Hector [2023-2025]

₹14 - 20.96 Lakhs*
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MG Hector [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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The MG Hector 2025 continues to redefine the mid-size SUV segment in India, solidifying its position as a feature-rich, spacious, and technologically advanced vehicle. Often dubbed the "Internet Inside" SUV, the Hector remains a compelling choice for buyers prioritising cabin luxury, advanced connectivity, and imposing road presence.

This updated content serves as a complete guide for potential buyers, offering authoritative details on pricing, latest specifications, and an in-depth look at what makes the 2025 MG Hector a smart choice for the modern Indian family.

1. MG Hector 2025 Price and Variants

The 2025 MG Hector offers a competitive pricing structure, delivering exceptional value across its extensive variant lineup. The pricing reflects recent market adjustments, making the premium SUV even more accessible.

The ex-showroom price of the MG Hector starts at 14 Lakhs and goes up to 20.96 Lakhs for the top-of-the-line trims.

Variant CategoryStarting Ex-showroom Price (Approx.)
Style (Base Model) 14.00 lakh
Shine Pro 15.85 lakh
Select Pro 16.17 lakh
Sharp Pro 18.34 lakh
Savvy Pro (Top Model) 20.76 lakh

Note: The prices listed are approximate ex-showroom figures and are subject to change based on location, taxation, and current offers. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing details, including on-road price breakdowns for all 22 variants, please refer to the source provided. [(URL)]

2. Segment-Leading Technology and Cabin Experience

The MG Hector’s interior is its strongest selling point, focusing on luxury, space, and a world-class digital experience.

The 14-inch Infotainment System

The centerpiece of the Hector 2025 cabin is the segment-defining 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. This high-definition display is the largest in its class and serves as the hub for vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment. It features seamless integration with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside MG’s proprietary i-SMART connected car suite. This suite enables over 75 connected features, including remote vehicle functions and advanced voice commands.

Premium Comfort and Luxury Features

Designed for long-distance comfort, the cabin boasts premium appointments:

  • Panoramic Sunroof: A massive roof that creates an open, airy environment in the spacious cabin.
  • Ventilated Front Seats: Essential for comfort in varying climates, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.
  • Digital Instrument Cluster: Provides clear, customizable driver information.
  • Ambient Lighting: Multi-colour options to personalize the interior atmosphere.
  • Spacious 5-Seater Layout: Offers 587 litres of boot space, one of the largest in the segment. (Note: A 6- and 7-seater version is available as the MG Hector Plus).

3. Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

The 2025 MG Hector offers two proven and refined engine options, catering to different driving preferences and requirements for the mid-size SUV.

Engine VariantTransmissionPower OutputARAI Claimed Mileage (Approx.)
1.5L Turbo Petrol6-speed Manual (MT) / CVT Automatic141 bhp13.79 kmpl (MT) / 12.34 kmpl (CVT)
2.0L Turbo Diesel6-speed Manual (MT)167.76 bhp15.58 kmpl

The Turbo Diesel engine is the ideal choice for those focused on powerful highway cruising and better fuel efficiency, while the 1.5L Turbo Petrol with CVT offers the smoother driving experience preferred in dense city traffic.

4. Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

Safety remains paramount in the MG Hector’s design philosophy, offering a comprehensive suite of protective features and sophisticated driver aids.

Level 2 ADAS Capabilities

Higher-end variants of the Hector 2025 are equipped with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This proactive safety technology includes:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a safe, set distance from the vehicle ahead.
  • Lane-Keeping Assist: Helps the driver stay centered within the lane markings.
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking

Standard Safety Features

Across all variants, the Hector ensures maximum protection with features such as:

  • Up to Six Airbags
  • 360-degree Surround View Camera
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Hill Hold Control
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

5. Why Choose the 2025 MG Hector?

The MG Hector 2025 sets itself apart in a highly competitive market against rivals like the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700. Its core strengths lie in:

  1. Sheer Size and Presence: The Hector’s commanding dimensions give it an unparalleled road presence.
  2. Unmatched Features: It consistently boasts the longest list of features, especially in technology and comfort.
  3. Premium Experience: The refined interiors, high-quality materials, and focus on passenger comfort make it a strong option for family use and premium travel.

For buyers seeking a modern, comfortable, and connected SUV with an impressive array of technology features, the MG Hector 2025 represents an authoritative and valuable proposition.

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Hector [2023-2025]vsCreta N Line

MG Hector [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1451 - 1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.34-15.58 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    141 - 167.76 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    587 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    250 - 350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Hector [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

MG Hector [2023-2025] Videos

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MG Hector [2023-2025] Variants

MG Hector [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector [2023-2025] comes in 22 variants. MG Hector [2023-2025]'s top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
22 Variants Available
Hector [2023-2025] Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.85 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector [2023-2025] Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.17 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

MG Hector [2023-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Dec 2025
MG Motor India teases the 2026 Hector facelift, featuring design updates and enhanced premium features for competitive appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Dec 2025
MG Motor India is updating the Hector SUV for 2026, featuring cosmetic tweaks and retaining its tech suite and powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Sept 2025
MG Motor India will fully pass GST benefits to customers, reducing prices of SUVs and offering additional financial incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Aug 2025
MG Motor celebrates its sixth anniversary in India with special discounts and financing options for its Hector and Astor SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2025
JSW MG Motor India launches the 2025 Hector SUV, featuring E20 compliance and promotional benefits for customers.Read Full Story

MG Hector [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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MG Hector [2023-2025] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MG Hector [2023-2025]
MG Hector [2023-2025] image
Rs. 14 LakhsOnwards-141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-
MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
4.2726
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-Hector [2023-2025]VSHector
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder imageRs. 11.31 LakhsOnwards
4.1564
114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp141 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm (unladen)-4365 mm1645 mm1795 mm5.4 metresHector [2023-2025]VSUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara imageRs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
4.4645
91 bhp122 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm265 litres4345 mm1795 mm1645 mm5.4 metresHector [2023-2025]VSGrand Vitara
Mahindra Thar ROXXMahindra Thar ROXX imageRs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
4.6399
172 bhp370 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6226 mm447 litres4428 mm1870 mm1923 mm-Hector [2023-2025]VSThar ROXX
Hyundai Creta N LineHyundai Creta N Line imageRs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
4.698
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--4330 mm1790 mm1635 mm-Hector [2023-2025]VSCreta N Line

MG Hector [2023-2025] Expert Review

Pros

Spacious and premium cabinSmart front designFeature additionsLevel 2 ADAS

Cons

No auto transmission on dieselInfotainment unit in need of OTA updateBody roll on winding curves

MG Hector set the ball rolling for the company when it made its India debut back in 2019 and choosing this SUV as the first product was quite an obvious choice. The growing preference for this body type has meant that Hector has created a foundation for MG Motor India despite a long list of well-entrenched as well as newer rivals. And nearly four years on, MG has given the Hector some significant updates in a bid to continue finding favour.

Here is a first-drive review of the 2023 MG Motor Hector SUV:

2023 MG Motor Hector: What are the changes on the outside?

Hector has always had a road presence and body style that tends to dwarf most other direct rivals. Visually as well as numerically, it is significantly bigger than the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos while also appearing larger than the Tata Harrier on many fronts.

Hector continues to measure 4,655 mm in length, is 1,835 mm wide and stands 1,760 mm tall.
Hector continues to measure 4,655 mm in length, is 1,835 mm wide and stands 1,760 mm tall.

So while 2023 Hector obviously continues to retain its proportions because it is essentially a facelift, it tends to benefit even more now due to a much larger front grille which reminds many of the Lexus spindle grille design style. Complete with significantly more angular surrounds with dark chrome finish, and with diamond-themed inserts, the front grille is the most significant update on the outside and one that elevates the appeal manifold. There is a minor update on the headlamps that are positioned slightly lower on the face, while the front bumper gets a radar for the much-awaited debut of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) on the model. The split-type LED DRLs have been carried forward.

The rear of the latest MG Hector now gets a LED tail light connect that stretches out on the trunk while the ‘Hector’ lettering is now positioned at the center and is bigger. The rear bumper has been updated - complete with a chrome garnish - and its cleaner appeal lends the SUV a more mature character on the back. From the side, however, there is nothing that stands out to signal that this is the new model with the SUV continuing to stand on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The cleaner rear bumper adds a sense of maturity to the visual aspect of the new Hector.
The cleaner rear bumper adds a sense of maturity to the visual aspect of the new Hector.

2023 MG Motor Hector: Giant screen and a tech geek's delight

The Hector continues to be offered in the five-seat layout but there is also still the seven-seat layout on the otherwise identical model called Hector Plus. As before, both models will continue to be offered side-by-side and get the same feature list as per variants.

Now space has never been an issue in the Hector and the updated model continues to offer a lot of room for passengers in the back. The seats are typically well-cushioned - a bit too soft, some may feel - while the large windows and the recline-function on the back seats would still make Hector an ideal highway cruiser.

While the steering wheel layout remains same, except for a few more buttons, the dashboard design inside 2023 Hector has been redone entirely.
While the steering wheel layout remains same, except for a few more buttons, the dashboard design inside 2023 Hector has been redone entirely.

But the comfort on offer is often overshadowed by the sheer feature list that the MG Hector boasts of and the updated model has been ornamented with more still. A mammoth 14-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen on redesigned dashboard is the stellar highlight. It is the largest - in portrait form - for any car in any segment in the country and the HD display is as sharp as you would expect. This screen on this test unit though was in desperate need of an OTA update because the touch interaction was rather buggy. The response to touch as well as interaction through voice command was perfect occasionally and outright frustrating at other times. Quite a shame but one that can indeed be fixed via OTA, I believe. The same is also true for the wireless phone charging functionality that had a mood of its own. Our iPhone 13 either didn't charge or went from 43 per cent to 45 per cent during one particular 30-minute session.

But when the systems do work as they should, the Hector is at its absolute best with highlights like ambient lighting, climate control with ionizer and even the mammoth panoramic sunroof - all being controlled easily enough. Additionally, the Hector can now be operated and even driven minus the need to carry a key ,via mobile application. This feature though was not tested in this review.

2023 MG Motor Hector: How does it drive?

The petrol motor inside Hector continues to make 141 bhp and offers 250 Nm of torque.
The petrol motor inside Hector continues to make 141 bhp and offers 250 Nm of torque.

MG has chosen to continue with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor which is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT, as well as the diesel engine with six-speed MT. There is no hybrid on offer.

This test unit was the petrol variant with CVT and moved on expected lines. The Hector remains an easy SUV to drive despite its big proportions and that's thanks big time to a relatively light steering wheel which makes criss-crossing through traffic easier than one would expect. Between 1,500 RPM and 2,200 RPM mark, the Hector is at ease but it still doesn't quite like to be pushed into excitement. Throttle responses are good but yank pedal to the metal and there is a very perceptible reluctance. This reluctance is only marginally better when the Sports mode is engaged.

The CVT unit also works on expected lines till one doesn't decide to inject ample doses of thrill. The numbers are ticked well and Hector ambles along like a gentle giant till, well, it doesn't. Here is a steady, stable SUV that is still well composed at high speeds. Considering its proportions though, body roll is expected and can be almost forgiven. Almost.

And perhaps the most intriguing aspect is the addition of Level 2 ADAS of which, we tested the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist (LKA). Both worked on expected lines although the LKA function got deactivated on every curve.

2023 MG Motor Hector: Verdict

The Hector manages to build on its strengths and a packed feature list makes it quite a compelling option for someone in the market for a mid-size SUV. Its road presence will delight many while the space and comfort on offer are big strengths. On the flipside, there is no automatic on the diesel unit while the infotainment screen needs an urgent OTA update(s) to work as it claims it does.

The Hector isn't exactly made for someone who wants an enthusiastic - almost aggressive - drive every single time. For everyone else, here is an SUV that ticks most of the right boxes.

MG Hector [2023-2025] Images

MG Hector [2023-2025] Image 1
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MG Hector [2023-2025] Colours

MG Hector [2023-2025] is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Green With Black Roof
Havana Grey
Candy White With Starry Black
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Glaze Red
Dune Brown
Candy White
Green with black roof

MG Hector [2023-2025] Related News

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has been spotted without camouflage in Pune, revealing its production-ready exterior ahead of its India debut.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV spied undisguised ahead of debut
17 Aug 2026
The updated SUV brings a richer cabin, softer ride and a bolder road presence.
MG Hector 700 km drive review: A soft ride but with a hectoring presence
6 Jul 2026
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Take a look at what has changed in the newest update of the MG Hector.
MG Hector New vs Old: What has changed?
15 Dec 2025
The MG Hector 2026 facelift will debut on December 15 with a larger grille and refreshed styling
2026 MG Hector debuts December 15: Top 5 highlights of the upcoming facelift
12 Dec 2025
View all
 MG Hector [2023-2025] Related News

MG Hector [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power141-167.76 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque250-350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.34-15.58 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1451 - 1956 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Hector [2023-2025] specs and features

MG Hector [2023-2025] Mileage

MG Hector [2023-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of MG Hector [2023-2025]'s petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector [2023-2025] Style 1.5 Turbo MT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
13.79 kmpl

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