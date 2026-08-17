The MG Hector 2025 continues to redefine the mid-size SUV segment in India, solidifying its position as a feature-rich, spacious, and technologically advanced vehicle. Often dubbed the "Internet Inside" SUV, the Hector remains a compelling choice for buyers prioritising cabin luxury, advanced connectivity, and imposing road presence.

This updated content serves as a complete guide for potential buyers, offering authoritative details on pricing, latest specifications, and an in-depth look at what makes the 2025 MG Hector a smart choice for the modern Indian family.

1. MG Hector 2025 Price and Variants

The 2025 MG Hector offers a competitive pricing structure, delivering exceptional value across its extensive variant lineup. The pricing reflects recent market adjustments, making the premium SUV even more accessible.

The ex-showroom price of the MG Hector starts at ₹14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹20.96 Lakhs for the top-of-the-line trims.

Variant Category Starting Ex-showroom Price (Approx.) Style (Base Model) ₹ 14.00 lakh Shine Pro ₹ 15.85 lakh Select Pro ₹ 16.17 lakh Sharp Pro ₹ 18.34 lakh Savvy Pro (Top Model) ₹ 20.76 lakh

Note: The prices listed are approximate ex-showroom figures and are subject to change based on location, taxation, and current offers. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing details, including on-road price breakdowns for all 22 variants, please refer to the source provided. [(URL)]

2. Segment-Leading Technology and Cabin Experience

The MG Hector’s interior is its strongest selling point, focusing on luxury, space, and a world-class digital experience.

The 14-inch Infotainment System

The centerpiece of the Hector 2025 cabin is the segment-defining 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. This high-definition display is the largest in its class and serves as the hub for vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment. It features seamless integration with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside MG’s proprietary i-SMART connected car suite. This suite enables over 75 connected features, including remote vehicle functions and advanced voice commands.

Premium Comfort and Luxury Features

Designed for long-distance comfort, the cabin boasts premium appointments:

Panoramic Sunroof: A massive roof that creates an open, airy environment in the spacious cabin.

A massive roof that creates an open, airy environment in the spacious cabin. Ventilated Front Seats: Essential for comfort in varying climates, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.

Essential for comfort in varying climates, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Digital Instrument Cluster: Provides clear, customizable driver information.

Provides clear, customizable driver information. Ambient Lighting: Multi-colour options to personalize the interior atmosphere.

Multi-colour options to personalize the interior atmosphere. Spacious 5-Seater Layout: Offers 587 litres of boot space, one of the largest in the segment. (Note: A 6- and 7-seater version is available as the MG Hector Plus).

3. Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

The 2025 MG Hector offers two proven and refined engine options, catering to different driving preferences and requirements for the mid-size SUV.

Engine Variant Transmission Power Output ARAI Claimed Mileage (Approx.) 1.5L Turbo Petrol 6-speed Manual (MT) / CVT Automatic 141 bhp 13.79 kmpl (MT) / 12.34 kmpl (CVT) 2.0L Turbo Diesel 6-speed Manual (MT) 167.76 bhp 15.58 kmpl

The Turbo Diesel engine is the ideal choice for those focused on powerful highway cruising and better fuel efficiency, while the 1.5L Turbo Petrol with CVT offers the smoother driving experience preferred in dense city traffic.

4. Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

Safety remains paramount in the MG Hector’s design philosophy, offering a comprehensive suite of protective features and sophisticated driver aids.

Level 2 ADAS Capabilities

Higher-end variants of the Hector 2025 are equipped with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This proactive safety technology includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a safe, set distance from the vehicle ahead.

Maintains a safe, set distance from the vehicle ahead. Lane-Keeping Assist: Helps the driver stay centered within the lane markings.

Helps the driver stay centered within the lane markings. Forward Collision Warning

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Standard Safety Features

Across all variants, the Hector ensures maximum protection with features such as:

Up to Six Airbags

360-degree Surround View Camera

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Hill Hold Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

5. Why Choose the 2025 MG Hector?

The MG Hector 2025 sets itself apart in a highly competitive market against rivals like the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700. Its core strengths lie in:

Sheer Size and Presence: The Hector’s commanding dimensions give it an unparalleled road presence. Unmatched Features: It consistently boasts the longest list of features, especially in technology and comfort. Premium Experience: The refined interiors, high-quality materials, and focus on passenger comfort make it a strong option for family use and premium travel.

For buyers seeking a modern, comfortable, and connected SUV with an impressive array of technology features, the MG Hector 2025 represents an authoritative and valuable proposition.