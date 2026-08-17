MG Hector [2023-2025] Key Specs
- Engine1451 - 1956 cc
- Mileage12.34-15.58 kmpl
- Power141 - 167.76 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space587 litres
- Max Torque250 - 350 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The MG Hector 2025 continues to redefine the mid-size SUV segment in India, solidifying its position as a feature-rich, spacious, and technologically advanced vehicle. Often dubbed the "Internet Inside" SUV, the Hector remains a compelling choice for buyers prioritising cabin luxury, advanced connectivity, and imposing road presence.
This updated content serves as a complete guide for potential buyers, offering authoritative details on pricing, latest specifications, and an in-depth look at what makes the 2025 MG Hector a smart choice for the modern Indian family.
The 2025 MG Hector offers a competitive pricing structure, delivering exceptional value across its extensive variant lineup. The pricing reflects recent market adjustments, making the premium SUV even more accessible.
The ex-showroom price of the MG Hector starts at ₹14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹20.96 Lakhs for the top-of-the-line trims.
|Variant Category
|Starting Ex-showroom Price (Approx.)
|Style (Base Model)
|₹14.00 lakh
|Shine Pro
|₹15.85 lakh
|Select Pro
|₹16.17 lakh
|Sharp Pro
|₹18.34 lakh
|Savvy Pro (Top Model)
|₹20.76 lakh
Note: The prices listed are approximate ex-showroom figures and are subject to change based on location, taxation, and current offers. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing details, including on-road price breakdowns for all 22 variants, please refer to the source provided. [(URL)]
The MG Hector’s interior is its strongest selling point, focusing on luxury, space, and a world-class digital experience.
The 14-inch Infotainment System
The centerpiece of the Hector 2025 cabin is the segment-defining 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. This high-definition display is the largest in its class and serves as the hub for vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment. It features seamless integration with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside MG’s proprietary i-SMART connected car suite. This suite enables over 75 connected features, including remote vehicle functions and advanced voice commands.
Premium Comfort and Luxury Features
Designed for long-distance comfort, the cabin boasts premium appointments:
The 2025 MG Hector offers two proven and refined engine options, catering to different driving preferences and requirements for the mid-size SUV.
|Engine Variant
|Transmission
|Power Output
|ARAI Claimed Mileage (Approx.)
|1.5L Turbo Petrol
|6-speed Manual (MT) / CVT Automatic
|141 bhp
|13.79 kmpl (MT) / 12.34 kmpl (CVT)
|2.0L Turbo Diesel
|6-speed Manual (MT)
|167.76 bhp
|15.58 kmpl
The Turbo Diesel engine is the ideal choice for those focused on powerful highway cruising and better fuel efficiency, while the 1.5L Turbo Petrol with CVT offers the smoother driving experience preferred in dense city traffic.
Safety remains paramount in the MG Hector’s design philosophy, offering a comprehensive suite of protective features and sophisticated driver aids.
Level 2 ADAS Capabilities
Higher-end variants of the Hector 2025 are equipped with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This proactive safety technology includes:
Standard Safety Features
Across all variants, the Hector ensures maximum protection with features such as:
The MG Hector 2025 sets itself apart in a highly competitive market against rivals like the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700. Its core strengths lie in:
For buyers seeking a modern, comfortable, and connected SUV with an impressive array of technology features, the MG Hector 2025 represents an authoritative and valuable proposition.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MG Hector [2023-2025]
|Rs. 14 LakhsOnwards
|-
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Hector [2023-2025]VSHector
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Rs. 11.31 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp
|141 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm (unladen)
|-
|4365 mm
|1645 mm
|1795 mm
|5.4 metres
|Hector [2023-2025]VSUrban Cruiser Hyryder
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Rs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
|91 bhp
|122 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|265 litres
|4345 mm
|1795 mm
|1645 mm
|5.4 metres
|Hector [2023-2025]VSGrand Vitara
|Mahindra Thar ROXX
|Rs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|226 mm
|447 litres
|4428 mm
|1870 mm
|1923 mm
|-
|Hector [2023-2025]VSThar ROXX
|Hyundai Creta N Line
|Rs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4330 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|-
|Hector [2023-2025]VSCreta N Line
MG Hector set the ball rolling for the company when it made its India debut back in 2019 and choosing this SUV as the first product was quite an obvious choice. The growing preference for this body type has meant that Hector has created a foundation for MG Motor India despite a long list of well-entrenched as well as newer rivals. And nearly four years on, MG has given the Hector some significant updates in a bid to continue finding favour.
Here is a first-drive review of the 2023 MG Motor Hector SUV:
Hector has always had a road presence and body style that tends to dwarf most other direct rivals. Visually as well as numerically, it is significantly bigger than the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos while also appearing larger than the Tata Harrier on many fronts.
So while 2023 Hector obviously continues to retain its proportions because it is essentially a facelift, it tends to benefit even more now due to a much larger front grille which reminds many of the Lexus spindle grille design style. Complete with significantly more angular surrounds with dark chrome finish, and with diamond-themed inserts, the front grille is the most significant update on the outside and one that elevates the appeal manifold. There is a minor update on the headlamps that are positioned slightly lower on the face, while the front bumper gets a radar for the much-awaited debut of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) on the model. The split-type LED DRLs have been carried forward.
The rear of the latest MG Hector now gets a LED tail light connect that stretches out on the trunk while the ‘Hector’ lettering is now positioned at the center and is bigger. The rear bumper has been updated - complete with a chrome garnish - and its cleaner appeal lends the SUV a more mature character on the back. From the side, however, there is nothing that stands out to signal that this is the new model with the SUV continuing to stand on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The Hector continues to be offered in the five-seat layout but there is also still the seven-seat layout on the otherwise identical model called Hector Plus. As before, both models will continue to be offered side-by-side and get the same feature list as per variants.
Now space has never been an issue in the Hector and the updated model continues to offer a lot of room for passengers in the back. The seats are typically well-cushioned - a bit too soft, some may feel - while the large windows and the recline-function on the back seats would still make Hector an ideal highway cruiser.
But the comfort on offer is often overshadowed by the sheer feature list that the MG Hector boasts of and the updated model has been ornamented with more still. A mammoth 14-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen on redesigned dashboard is the stellar highlight. It is the largest - in portrait form - for any car in any segment in the country and the HD display is as sharp as you would expect. This screen on this test unit though was in desperate need of an OTA update because the touch interaction was rather buggy. The response to touch as well as interaction through voice command was perfect occasionally and outright frustrating at other times. Quite a shame but one that can indeed be fixed via OTA, I believe. The same is also true for the wireless phone charging functionality that had a mood of its own. Our iPhone 13 either didn't charge or went from 43 per cent to 45 per cent during one particular 30-minute session.
But when the systems do work as they should, the Hector is at its absolute best with highlights like ambient lighting, climate control with ionizer and even the mammoth panoramic sunroof - all being controlled easily enough. Additionally, the Hector can now be operated and even driven minus the need to carry a key ,via mobile application. This feature though was not tested in this review.
MG has chosen to continue with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor which is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT, as well as the diesel engine with six-speed MT. There is no hybrid on offer.
This test unit was the petrol variant with CVT and moved on expected lines. The Hector remains an easy SUV to drive despite its big proportions and that's thanks big time to a relatively light steering wheel which makes criss-crossing through traffic easier than one would expect. Between 1,500 RPM and 2,200 RPM mark, the Hector is at ease but it still doesn't quite like to be pushed into excitement. Throttle responses are good but yank pedal to the metal and there is a very perceptible reluctance. This reluctance is only marginally better when the Sports mode is engaged.
The CVT unit also works on expected lines till one doesn't decide to inject ample doses of thrill. The numbers are ticked well and Hector ambles along like a gentle giant till, well, it doesn't. Here is a steady, stable SUV that is still well composed at high speeds. Considering its proportions though, body roll is expected and can be almost forgiven. Almost.
And perhaps the most intriguing aspect is the addition of Level 2 ADAS of which, we tested the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist (LKA). Both worked on expected lines although the LKA function got deactivated on every curve.
The Hector manages to build on its strengths and a packed feature list makes it quite a compelling option for someone in the market for a mid-size SUV. Its road presence will delight many while the space and comfort on offer are big strengths. On the flipside, there is no automatic on the diesel unit while the infotainment screen needs an urgent OTA update(s) to work as it claims it does.
The Hector isn't exactly made for someone who wants an enthusiastic - almost aggressive - drive every single time. For everyone else, here is an SUV that ticks most of the right boxes.
MG Hector [2023-2025] is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|141-167.76 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|250-350 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.34-15.58 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1451 - 1956 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
MG Hector [2023-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of MG Hector [2023-2025]'s petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector [2023-2025] Style 1.5 Turbo MT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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