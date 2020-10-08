Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
MG
Gloster
On Road Price in Midnapore
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
MG
Gloster
On Road Price in Midnapore
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
MG
Gloster
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹33.22 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹29,98,000
RTO
₹1,76,890
Insurance
₹1,47,063
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Midnapore
₹33,22,453
EMI@71,412/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹36.42 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹40.13 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Sharp 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹40.13 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
MG
Gloster
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral
Front Suspension
Independent Dual Helix
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
210
Length
4985
Wheelbase
2950
Height
1867
Width
1926
Capacity
Bootspace
343
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
75
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (lumbar forward / back) + 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MG Gloster FAQs
What is the on-road price of MG Gloster in Midnapore?
What will be the RTO charges for MG Gloster in Midnapore?
What will be the Insurance charges for MG Gloster in Midnapore?
What is the detailed breakup of MG Gloster in Midnapore?
What is the on-road price of MG Gloster Top Model?
What is the on road price of MG Gloster?
What is the EMI for MG Gloster in Midnapore?
Is MG Gloster better than Hector?
What is the mileage of MG Gloster?
Which model of MG Gloster is best?
What is the boot space capacity of MG Gloster?
What is the fuel tank capacity of MG Gloster?
