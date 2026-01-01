|Engine
|1996 cc
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, equipped with a 2.0L SC20M Twin-Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gloster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD is available in 5 colour options: Deep Golden, Pearl White, Metal Ash, Warm White, Metal Black.
The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD is powered by a 1996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 213 bhp @ 4000-2400 rpm and 478.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm of torque.
In the Gloster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.
The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.