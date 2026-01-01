hamburger icon
MG Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

3.5 out of 5
54.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Gloster Key Specs
Engine1996 cc
Mileage10 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Prices

The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, equipped with a 2.0L SC20M Twin-Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Mileage

All variants of the Gloster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Colours

The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD is available in 5 colour options: Deep Golden, Pearl White, Metal Ash, Warm White, Metal Black.

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Engine and Transmission

The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD is powered by a 1996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 213 bhp @ 4000-2400 rpm and 478.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm of torque.

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gloster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Specs & Features

The Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

MG Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Price

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹54.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,23,800
RTO
6,06,975
Insurance
2,09,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,41,033
EMI@1,16,949/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
MG Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Twin-Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
478.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
213 bhp @ 4000-2400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral Suspension
Front Suspension
Double-Wishbone Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4985 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm
Height
1867 mm
Width
1926 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
343 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.2 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Luxury Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
EMI1,05,254 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
48,96,929
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
48,96,929
Interest Amount
14,18,317
Payable Amount
63,15,246

Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹47.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,06,800
RTO
5,23,680
Insurance
1,39,625
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,70,605
EMI@1,02,539/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹49.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,63,800
RTO
5,43,305
Insurance
1,43,810
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,51,415
EMI@1,06,425/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹49.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,63,800
RTO
5,43,305
Insurance
1,43,810
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,51,415
EMI@1,06,425/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹50.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,34,800
RTO
5,52,180
Insurance
1,45,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,33,006
EMI@1,08,179/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹50.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,34,800
RTO
5,52,180
Insurance
1,45,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,33,006
EMI@1,08,179/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹51.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,34,800
RTO
5,70,850
Insurance
1,98,613
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,04,763
EMI@1,09,721/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹51.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,34,800
RTO
5,70,850
Insurance
1,98,613
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,04,763
EMI@1,09,721/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

₹50.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,34,800
RTO
5,52,180
Insurance
1,45,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,33,006
EMI@1,08,179/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹52.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,52,800
RTO
5,79,430
Insurance
1,51,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,84,200
EMI@1,13,578/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹52.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,52,800
RTO
5,79,430
Insurance
1,51,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,84,200
EMI@1,13,578/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹53.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,23,800
RTO
5,88,305
Insurance
1,53,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,65,715
EMI@1,15,330/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹53.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,23,800
RTO
5,88,305
Insurance
1,53,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,65,715
EMI@1,15,330/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹54.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,23,800
RTO
6,06,975
Insurance
2,09,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,41,033
EMI@1,16,949/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Gloster Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

₹53.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,23,800
RTO
5,88,305
Insurance
1,53,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,65,715
EMI@1,15,330/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

view all specs and features

