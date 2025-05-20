CybersterUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
MG Cyberster Front Right Side
UPCOMING

MG Cyberster

Exp. Launch on 20 May 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹60 - 70 Lakhs*Expected price
Cyberster Expected Key Specs

Battery

Category Average: 74.23 kwh

Cyberster: 77.0 kwh

MG Cyberster Latest Update

Latest News:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to MG Cyberster: Exciting cars launching in India this month
Auto recap, March 30: MG Cyberster pre-booking begins, Nissan GT-R to make a comeback, Kinetic e-Luna design patented

MG Cyberster Price:

MG Cyberster is priced at Rs. 60 - 70 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of MG Cyberster?

MG Cyberster rivals are Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, VinFast VF9, Volvo EX40, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA.

What is the Seating Capacity of MG Cyberster?

Cyberster Launch Date

The MG Cyberster is expected to launch on 20th May 2025.

Cyberster Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price

MG Cyberster Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Battery Capacity77 kWh
Max Torque725 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic

MG Cyberster User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
it is perfect to go on long drive.
it has a super cool look with stylish side mirror. it has amazing powers and features as well. and seats are very comfortable.By: shailendra (Jan 18, 2025)
