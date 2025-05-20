MG Cyberster Price:
MG Cyberster is priced at Rs. 60 - 70 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Which are the major rivals of MG Cyberster?
MG Cyberster rivals are Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, VinFast VF9, Volvo EX40, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA.
What is the Seating Capacity of MG Cyberster?
MG Cyberster offers a 2 Seater configuration.