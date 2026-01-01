The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition, featuring a 17.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 230 km, is priced at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 230 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is available in 6 colour options: Green With Black Roof, Candy White With Starry Black, Apple Green With Starry Black, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White.
The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 230 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition include the Tata Tiago EV priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 11.14 Lakhs and the Citroen eC3 priced between ₹12.76 Lakhs - 13.56 Lakhs.
The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.