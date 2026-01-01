hamburger icon
MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition

10.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Comet EV Blackstorm Edition

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Prices

The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition, featuring a 17.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 230 km, is priced at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Range

The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 230 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Colours

The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is available in 6 colour options: Green With Black Roof, Candy White With Starry Black, Apple Green With Starry Black, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White.

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Battery & Range

The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 230 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger).

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition include the Tata Tiago EV priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 11.14 Lakhs and the Citroen eC3 priced between ₹12.76 Lakhs - 13.56 Lakhs.

Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Specs & Features

The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking
Battery Capacity
17.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
230 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12

Dimensions & Weight

Length
2974 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1505 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Tachometer
No
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
MG Comet EV other Variants

Comet EV Executive

₹7.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,800
RTO
9,000
Insurance
34,358
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,93,658
EMI@17,059/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Comet EV Excite

₹9.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,56,800
RTO
12,000
Insurance
38,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,07,409
EMI@19,504/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Comet EV Excite FC

₹9.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,96,800
RTO
12,000
Insurance
39,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,48,811
EMI@20,394/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Comet EV Exclusive

₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,100
RTO
12,000
Insurance
41,590
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,10,190
EMI@21,713/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Comet EV Exclusive FC

₹10.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,96,800
RTO
12,000
Insurance
43,016
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,52,316
EMI@22,618/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

view all specs and features

