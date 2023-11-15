Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMGAstorSuper 1.5 CVT

MG Astor Super 1.5 CVT

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
14.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
MG Astor Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Astor specs and features

Astor Super 1.5 CVT Latest Updates

Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Astor Super 1.5 CVT in Delhi is Rs. 14.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Super

  • Engine Type: VTi-TECH 1.5
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 48
    • ...Read More

    MG Astor Super 1.5 CVT Price

    Super 1.5 CVT
    ₹14.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,68,000
    RTO
    1,38,800
    Insurance
    60,689
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,67,989
    EMI@31,553/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    MG Astor Super 1.5 CVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    VTi-TECH 1.5
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Length
    4323
    Wheelbase
    2585
    Kerb Weight
    1301
    Height
    1650
    Width
    1809
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    48
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Available
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Iconic Ivory / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MG Astor Super 1.5 CVT EMI
    EMI28,398 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,21,190
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,21,190
    Interest Amount
    3,82,662
    Payable Amount
    17,03,852

    MG Astor other Variants

    Sharp (Expected Name)
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,78,000
    RTO
    70,680
    Insurance
    50,016
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,99,196
    EMI@23,626/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Super 1.5 MT
    ₹13.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart 1.5 MT
    ₹15.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sharp 1.5 MT
    ₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart 1.5 CVT
    ₹16.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp 1.5 CVT
    ₹17.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp (O) 1.5 CVT
    ₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Smart 1.3 Turbo AT
    ₹18.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1349 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp (O) 1.5 CVT Red
    ₹18.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT
    ₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1349 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp (O) 1.3 Turbo AT
    ₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1349 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    MG Astor Alternatives

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Astor vs Nexon
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi AT Dual Tone

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Astor vs Brezza
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300 1.5 W8 (O)

    7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Astor vs XUV300

    Popular MG Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG RC-6

      18 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG Baojun 510

      11 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG eHS

      45 - 55 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG Euniq 7

      30 - 35 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  MG Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details