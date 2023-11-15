Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Astor Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Astor Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 220TURBO 1.3 Max Torque: 220 Nm @ 3600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 ...Read MoreRead Less