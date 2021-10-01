Saved Articles
New Cars
MG
Astor
On Road Price in Puttaparthi
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
MG
Astor
On Road Price in Puttaparthi
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
6/18
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG
Astor
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sharp (Expected Name)
₹11.53 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,78,000
RTO
₹1,25,360
Insurance
₹49,007
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Puttaparthi
₹11,52,867
EMI@24,780/mo
Super 1.5 MT
₹13.49 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Super 1.5 CVT
₹15.13 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Smart 1.5 MT
₹15.49 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
MG
Astor
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sharp (Expected Name)
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Dimensions & Weight
Length
4323
Wheelbase
2585
Kerb Weight
1245
Height
1650
Width
1809
Capacity
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Iconic Ivory / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MG Astor FAQs
What is the on-road price of MG Astor in Puttaparthi?
What will be the RTO charges for MG Astor in Puttaparthi?
What will be the Insurance charges for MG Astor in Puttaparthi?
What is the detailed breakup of MG Astor in Puttaparthi?
What is the on-road price of MG Astor Top Model?
What is the on road price of MG Astor?
What is the EMI for MG Astor in Puttaparthi?
Is MG Astor better than Hector?
What is the mileage of MG Astor?
Which model of MG Astor is best?
What is the fuel tank capacity of MG Astor?
