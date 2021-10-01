MG Astor on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for MG Astor top variant goes up to Rs. 14.19 Lakhs in Delhi.
MG Astor comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is MG Astor Sharp (Expected Name) and the most priced model is MG Astor Smart 1.5 MT.
The MG Astor on road price in Delhi for 1349.0 to 1498.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 10.75-14.19 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest MG Astor dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
MG Astor on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less