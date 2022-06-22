Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > V-class > Mercedes-Benz V-Class On Road Price in Shimla

Mercedesbenz Vclass On Road Price

in Delhi
Mercedes-benz V-class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price List, Specifications and Features

Expression ELWB

1950 cc | 161 bhp | 2177 |

₹ 77.18 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
160
Length
5370
Wheelbase
3430
Kerb Weight
2177
Height
1909
Width
1928
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
OM651 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
950.19
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.67
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Front Suspension
McPherson front axle with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
57
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black Santos, Beige / Black, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mercedes-benz V-class
Expert Review

4 out of 5
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was introduced in India in early 2019. It marks the entry of the German luxury carmaker into a segment that still remains untouched by a majority of the automakers. The V-Class remains a popular choice among customers who want to travel in the best luxury and comfort on four wheels. The typical V-Class competitor is Toyota Vellife MPV .

