Mercedesbenz Scoupe On Road Price in Manendragarh

Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-coupe Variant wise Price, specifications and features

S-Coupe S 63 AMG

₹ 2.94 Crs On-Road Price in Manendragarh

Ex Showroom Price
26,010,000
RTO
2,390,900
Insurance
1,006,178
On-Road Price
29,407,078
Starts from ₹5,27,186*
Specifications Features
Engine Type
M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
620 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.75 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20
Ground Clearance
122 mm
Length
5027 mm
Wheelbase
2945 mm
Kerb Weight
2080 kg
Height
1412 mm
Width
1913 mm
Bootspace
400 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
