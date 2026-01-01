|Engine
|2925 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The S-Class S 350d, equipped with a 2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.09 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S-Class S 350d is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey, Designo Diamond White Bright, High Tech Silver, Onyx Black, Graphite Grey.
The S-Class S 350d is powered by a 2925 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm and 600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm of torque.
In the S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr or the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.
The S-Class S 350d has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.