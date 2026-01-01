hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Grille
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Headlight
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rear Right Side
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d

2.09 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Key Specs
Engine2925 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
S-Class S 350d

S-Class S 350d Prices

The S-Class S 350d, equipped with a 2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.09 Crore (ex-showroom).

S-Class S 350d Mileage

All variants of the S-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S-Class S 350d Colours

The S-Class S 350d is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey, Designo Diamond White Bright, High Tech Silver, Onyx Black, Graphite Grey.

S-Class S 350d Engine and Transmission

The S-Class S 350d is powered by a 2925 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm and 600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm of torque.

S-Class S 350d vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr or the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.

S-Class S 350d Specs & Features

The S-Class S 350d has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d Price

S-Class S 350d

₹2.09 Crore On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,10,000
RTO
22,92,750
Insurance
7,22,105
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,09,25,355
EMI@4,49,767/mo
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5289 mm
Wheelbase
3216 mm
Height
1503 mm
Width
1954 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d EMI
EMI4,04,791 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,88,32,819
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,88,32,819
Interest Amount
54,54,625
Payable Amount
2,42,87,444

Mercedes-Benz S-Class other Variants

S-Class S 450 4MATIC

₹2.17 Crore On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,80,000
RTO
19,52,000
Insurance
7,63,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,95,867
EMI@4,66,329/mo
