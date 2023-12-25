What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Thrissur is Rs 1,96,17,412.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur? In Thrissur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC will be Rs 33,38,600.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Thrissur is Rs 6,18,312.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,56,60,000, RTO - Rs. 33,38,600, Insurance - Rs. 6,18,312, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thrissur as Rs. 1,96,17,412 .

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class? Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Thrissur starts at Rs. 1,96,17,412 and rises to Rs. 2,74,01,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.